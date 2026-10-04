Early Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Revealed

The early betting odds have been released for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, offering an indication of who oddsmakers currently favor heading into Saturday’s event in New Orleans.
According to odds published by BetOnline.ag, Penta is the narrow favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at +115, closely followed by Bron Breakker at +135.
Kevin Owens sits at +250, while CM Punk is further behind at +500. Trick Williams is listed at +600, with Je’Von Evans currently considered the biggest underdog in the match at +1400.
Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Penta: +115
Bron Breakker: +135
Kevin Owens: +250
CM Punk: +500
Trick Williams: +600
Je’Von Evans: +1400
The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match currently has Lash Legend as the favorite at -110, although Roxanne Perez is close behind at +110.
Tiffany Stratton follows at +300, while Sol Ruca (+850), Jacy Jayne (+875) and Lola Vice (+900) are viewed as significantly bigger underdogs.
Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Lash Legend: -110
Roxanne Perez: +110
Tiffany Stratton: +300
Sol Ruca: +850
Jacy Jayne: +875
Lola Vice: +900
Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi is a substantial -500 favorite to defeat Bronson Reed, who is listed at +300.
Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed
Oba Femi: -500
Bronson Reed: +300
World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is currently the strongest favorite among the matches listed. Reigns sits at -1500 to successfully defend his championship against LA Knight, who is a +600 underdog.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Roman Reigns (c): -1500
LA Knight: +600
For those unfamiliar with betting odds, a minus figure identifies the favorite and indicates how much would need to be wagered to win $100. A plus figure represents the potential profit from a successful $100 wager.
Betting odds can shift significantly before an event and do not necessarily reflect WWE’s planned results.
WWE Money in the Bank takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.