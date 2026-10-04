Early Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Revealed

The early betting odds have been released for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, offering an indication of who oddsmakers currently favor heading into Saturday’s event in New Orleans.

According to odds published by BetOnline.ag, Penta is the narrow favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at +115, closely followed by Bron Breakker at +135.

Kevin Owens sits at +250, while CM Punk is further behind at +500. Trick Williams is listed at +600, with Je’Von Evans currently considered the biggest underdog in the match at +1400.

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Penta: +115

Bron Breakker: +135

Kevin Owens: +250

CM Punk: +500

Trick Williams: +600

Je’Von Evans: +1400

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match currently has Lash Legend as the favorite at -110, although Roxanne Perez is close behind at +110.

Tiffany Stratton follows at +300, while Sol Ruca (+850), Jacy Jayne (+875) and Lola Vice (+900) are viewed as significantly bigger underdogs.

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lash Legend: -110

Roxanne Perez: +110

Tiffany Stratton: +300

Sol Ruca: +850

Jacy Jayne: +875

Lola Vice: +900

Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi is a substantial -500 favorite to defeat Bronson Reed, who is listed at +300.

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Oba Femi: -500

Bronson Reed: +300

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is currently the strongest favorite among the matches listed. Reigns sits at -1500 to successfully defend his championship against LA Knight, who is a +600 underdog.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns (c): -1500

LA Knight: +600

For those unfamiliar with betting odds, a minus figure identifies the favorite and indicates how much would need to be wagered to win $100. A plus figure represents the potential profit from a successful $100 wager.

Betting odds can shift significantly before an event and do not necessarily reflect WWE’s planned results.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.