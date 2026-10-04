Adam Copeland Says Certain Iconic Venues Weren’t An Option With WWE

Pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland, known for his work in AEW, recently spoke with Jeff Marek on Daily Faceoff.

During the conversation, he discussed various topics, including how he has been able to visit some iconic arenas that WWE wouldn’t have allowed him to enter. Additionally, he mentioned that there are venues that WWE cannot bring him to.

Copeland said, “[If] I come back with WWE, well, I’m not going to get Arena Mexico. I’m not going to get Wembley. I’m not going to get Maple Leaf Gardens. I’m not going to get those. Okay. Well, in moving to AEW, then suddenly that became a possibility. and and now within one calendar month to be able to check off Arena Mexico, to be able to check off Wembley Stadium, and now to be able to do Maple Leaf Gardens, that for me is just uh it’s amazing and and it is what keeps me lit up — these experiences, and to be able to get them this deep in, is just, it still kind of blows my mind.”

On why those venues matter:

“I think because if you find yourself in a position or if you’ve chosen this career, whatever that career, if it’s in sporting or or entertainment, chances are part of the reason you fell in love with it is where it happened. And for me, I the first wrestling show I saw live was at Maple Leaf Gardens. And when I would try and go as many times as I could, it was Maple Leaf Gardens. And then I was also watching the Leaves in Maple Leaf Gardens. So Maple Leaf Gardens became the thread that stitched the quilt of what my childhood was together.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.