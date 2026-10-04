Sunday, October 4, 2026
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Backstage Reaction To AEW All Out

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW All Out 2026
AEW All Out 2026

During the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about the backstage reaction to the 2026 AEW All Out pay-per-view (PPV), aside from the incident involving Steven Borden, who suffered a serious injury during his tag team match.

As reported by PWMania.com, there was significant concern backstage for Borden following his injury. He was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. Fortunately, Borden was responsive after the incident, and his test results returned positive.

Regarding the overall backstage reception of the pay-per-view, Sapp stated that it was “pretty positive.” He noted that the show was well regarded for its strong in-ring content. However, AEW faces a quick turnaround for its next pay-per-view event, WrestleDream.

WrestleDream 2026 is just two weeks away and is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

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