Monday, October 5, 2026
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Former WWE NXT Star Brinley Reece Gets Married Over The Weekend

By
James Hetfield
-
Brinley Reece gets engaged
Brinley Reece | @brinleyreecewwe Instagram

Former WWE NXT star Brinley Reece, also known as Breanna Aponte, announced on her Instagram account that she got married this past weekend. Aponte shared several photos from the ceremony and videos from the reception on her Instagram stories.

Aponte wrote, “The night before 🤍💍🤞🏼 #apontewedding #thenightbefore”

Aponte and her now-husband, Marcus, got engaged in August 2025. She worked as Brinley Reece in WWE from 2023 until January, when she announced her departure. She cited personal health challenges and a serious injury that required surgery as her reasons for leaving, stating that she was prioritizing her health, body, and future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Breanna Aponte (@breannaapontee)

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