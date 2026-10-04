TNA Planning A Major Surprise For Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling is scheduled to hold its 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The company is reportedly planning a significant surprise for this event.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, TNA expects a former Tag Team Champion to make their debut at Bound For Glory. However, the report did not reveal the identity of this talent, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The main event of Bound For Glory will feature TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending his title against former X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Slater relinquished the X-Division title and opted for a title match using Option C. Since the X-Division Championship was vacated, a new champion will be crowned at the PPV through a 6-Way Scramble Match.

Additionally, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will be in action, facing Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of syX in a False Count Anywhere Match. TNA Hall of Famer Mickie James is also set to appear at Bound For Glory, among other surprises.