Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance has shared some exciting personal news, revealing that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Ulysses Diaz.

During an interview with TMZ, the former WWE Superstar, whose real name is Ashley Mae, confirmed that she is currently 32 weeks pregnant. The couple is expecting to welcome their son, Kairos, in January 2027.

The announcement comes after a challenging period for Mae, who also opened up about a previous miscarriage and a serious medical ordeal that required extensive hospitalization.

Mae revealed that she initially became pregnant in August 2025, leading to her decision to step away from TNA Wrestling and relinquish the Knockouts World Championship.

Unfortunately, she subsequently suffered a miscarriage, marking the beginning of an especially difficult period in her personal life.

Her health complications continued in the months that followed when she began experiencing severe stomach pain and internal bleeding.

The situation became serious enough to require treatment at three different hospitals, including time spent in intensive care through February 2026. During that period, Mae underwent three blood transfusions as doctors worked to determine the cause of her symptoms.

In May 2026, she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the digestive system.

However, just weeks after receiving the diagnosis, Mae discovered that she was pregnant again.

According to Mae, her Crohn’s disease has since entered clinical remission during her pregnancy, and she has not experienced any flare-ups since its early stages.

Although doctors have classified her pregnancy as high-risk, the former champion says she is feeling better than ever as she prepares for the arrival of her son.

Mae also addressed her professional wrestling future, revealing that her current contract with TNA Wrestling is scheduled to expire in December 2026.

Despite the approaching expiration date, she indicated that TNA officials have remained supportive and left the door open for a potential return.

While her immediate priority is her health and growing family, Mae remains optimistic about eventually returning to the ring and continuing her wrestling career.

For now, the former Knockouts World Champion is looking ahead to January as she and Diaz prepare to welcome their first son together.