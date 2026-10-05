Spike Dudley’s Trademark Application Faces Potential WWE Opposition

According to Fightful.com, former WWE and ECW star Spike Dudley is attempting to trademark his ring name and filed an application last May. However, a recent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals that WWE has requested an extension on their deadline to oppose the application. They filed this request on September 24, indicating their intention to challenge Spike’s trademark.

The USPTO approved WWE’s extension on September 25, granting them until December 23 to file their opposition.

Dudley, who was part of the WWE roster from 2001 to 2005, won several titles during his career, including the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, the WWE European Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championship, and the WWE Hardcore Championship, which he held 7 times.

He stepped away from the wrestling business in 2010, stating last year that he could not continue on the road after he and his wife decided to start a family. Although he has largely retired, Dudley has made occasional appearances, the most recent of which was with Team 3D for their retirement match against The Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.