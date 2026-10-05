Current Lineup For AAA Heroes Inmortales 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 AAA Heroes Inmortales premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this month.

In a highly anticipated match, AAA World Trios Champions Los Perros del Mal (Daga, Angel, and Berto) will defend their titles against Mr. Iguana, AAA Latin American Champion La Parka, and Niño Hamburguesa. Additionally, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will put his title on the line against the winner of the match between Mini Vikingo, Jack Cartwheel, Joaquin Wilde, and Nobu San. Furthermore, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano will defend his title against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

AAA Heroes Inmortales 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 24th, at the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico.