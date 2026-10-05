Booker T: “Just Never Say Never” On A Possible Match With Trick Williams

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including the most enjoyable period of his professional wrestling career.

Booker T said, “When I was with Sharmell as King Booker, I don’t think nothing could have been more fun than that. Then when we were in TNA too, we had a lot of fun. It was like a vacation. Still getting paid.”

On being called out by Trick Williams and the possibility of facing him in a match:

“You know, I don’t know what’s wrong with these young guys. I guess people calling out Mike Tyson, people calling out Floyd [Mayweather]. I know I’m one of those legends too. People wanna call me out, tried to piggyback my career, try to get some brownie points. But my thing is, can I do it? Perhaps. But I’ve scratched every itch as far as the wrestling thing goes, and you know, just like tonight, we got Summer Champions 12 going down in the building. So much young talent that’s under my expert tutelage, trying to get to that next level. I’m so focused and dialed into that. I don’t have anything to prove, but don’t get it twisted. If I had to do something, don’t think I won’t put the boots back on and step back in and slap somebody around a little bit. That easily could be done. The thing is, I still do that on a daily basis. Just never say never.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.