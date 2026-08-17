Backstage Update On Aleister Black’s Future Following WWE Departure

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Aleister Black was among those released by the company following WrestleMania 42. As of April, Black is officially a free agent after his exit from WWE.

According to Fightful Select, sources indicate that Black had some preliminary discussions with MLW (Major League Wrestling) a few weeks after his release from WWE. However, those conversations did not progress significantly, and it wasn’t due to any issues on either side. At this time, there have been no further discussions between Black and MLW.

Additionally, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) sources have stated that there have been no updates regarding Black’s return to the promotion. AEW also denied rumors in May that they were in “active negotiations” with Black while he was still not a free agent.