ZARIA Says She’s Ready To Leave NXT For WWE Main Roster

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her readiness for the WWE main roster.

ZARIA said, “Yes, absolutely I am. I mean, you know, I gotta do something about this (NXT Women’s North American Title). But I’m absolutely ready. More than ready.”

ZARIA will be competing against WWE Speed Women’s Champion Wren Sinclair in a Title vs. Title Unification Match at WWE NXT Heatwave. This match will be for both the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, August 30th, at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. It will be broadcast live on The CW and available on the ESPN App for Unlimited subscribers.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)