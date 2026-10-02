Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To AEW Dynamite’s PAC Tribute

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured Kenny Omega reuniting with The Young Bucks and “Hangman” Adam Page as The Elite to face the Don Callis Family, which included Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta, in a star-studded 8-Man Tag Team Match. The Elite ultimately secured the victory.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega was not scheduled to appear on the show but flew in from Japan on short notice. Meltzer noted that the entire show had to be adjusted and that he was aware of these changes beforehand; essentially, everything originally planned was scrapped.

Bryan Alvarez also mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that the episode’s changes allowed certain individuals who wanted to appear to participate. Meltzer added that Mercedes Moné, who had not been cleared for AEW All Out that past weekend, was one of those individuals. Moné expressed a desire to work on the show because of her fondness for PAC.

Moné participated in a women’s Trios Match, teaming with Persephone and Britt Baker, but they lost to Thunder Rosa, Hyan, and Marina Shafir.