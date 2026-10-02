Will Ospreay Reveals The Work Behind His PAC Tribute On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite paid tribute to the life and career of PAC, who sadly passed away on Sunday at the age of 40. In a fitting homage to the late PAC, two of the top high-flyers of the modern era, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Ricochet, faced off in a non-title match. In the closing moments of the match, Ospreay executed PAC’s signature Black Arrow finisher to secure the victory.

After the match, Ospreay took to his Twitter (X) account to reflect on his use of the Black Arrow. He shared that he hadn’t performed the move in eight years and spent hours practicing it before the show.

Ospreay wrote, “Got to the arena at 2 PM and was in the ring till the doors opened, practicing. I haven’t performed the Black Arrow for 8 years. Something told me on this night I could make the jump. I threw my heart out in front of me, and Ben caught it. Thank you, Pac 💚!”