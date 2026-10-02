Steven Borden Reveals What Drew Him Into Wrestling

AEW star Steven Borden spoke with Q101 about various topics, including how seeing his father, “The Icon” Sting’s retirement match at Revolution 2024 inspired him to pursue wrestling.

Borden said, “Yeah. I mean, it’s like — I just realized watching him at Revolution, the decades just fly by. And realizing that same thing is going to happen to me. Like, I’m going to blink and I’m going to be 65. And so, having that sense of urgency, like it’s sink or swim. You have to take the step at some point.”

On if staying away from wrestling was purposeful:

“It was a little bit of both. I mean, I think he wanted something different for us. He had — and to his credit, he went through a different era and saw all of the worst things in wrestling. Not that he didn’t love it and all of that, but I think he just — it’s like, you want your kids to go do something else. And so we were pretty isolated from it. It wasn’t until approaching his retirement that I finally started to see what it is that he did for his whole life, what it truly was. And I think that’s where I got pulled in.”

On his dad’s experience in AEW:

“What I’ll say is, I think he had more fun in AEW than he had anywhere else. And some of that’s the relationship with Darby and Charles, and some of the other guys there. But then, the relationship that he had with Tony was — you know, I don’t want to speak for him necessarily. But to me, that’s the happiest that I’ve seen him with whoever it is that’s managing a company. His relationship with Tony was so good. And yes of course, I think he felt extremely respected. But yeah, just watching him have fun. Like, they had a lot of fun. I started to come to some of the shows and like, just different levels of energy with Darby and some of the younger guys and him. It was cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.