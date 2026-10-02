WWE Holding Off On Saudi Arabia Event Decision Until Last Possible Moment

WWE is reportedly continuing preparations for Crown Jewel and WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia despite ongoing security concerns in the region.

The U.S. State Department currently advises Americans to “Reconsider travel” to Saudi Arabia, citing risks that include potential Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws concerning social media activity.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE is unlikely to publicly indicate that it is considering withdrawing either event unless and until a final decision to do so has been made. “They are not going to even hint at a pullout decision until they make it. Obviously they want to do both shows there because it’s a ton of money. So in both cases they will wait until the last possible time to announce a pull-out and they will do everything to avoid it. I mean, if it’s super dangerous to go, they aren’t going, but they still won’t say so until the latest time possible.”

Meltzer reported that Crown Jewel is worth approximately $60 million to WWE, while WrestleMania 43 is expected to generate well over $100 million.

Crown Jewel is currently scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh. While the event could potentially be canceled and rescheduled if circumstances required it, such a move would impact revenue WWE expects to recognize during the fourth quarter.

WrestleMania 43 is further away, leaving considerably more time for the security situation in the region to change before WWE’s first WrestleMania outside North America.

There has also been speculation that Las Vegas could potentially serve as an alternative location should WWE ultimately be unable to stage WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. However, Meltzer reported that sources in Las Vegas indicated the necessary dates in April are not available.

Those sources also reportedly indicated that Las Vegas would be unable to provide the same level of financial incentives that the city has offered for previous major WWE events.

As things currently stand, WWE is reportedly moving forward with its Saudi Arabia plans, while the situation remains subject to change depending on security conditions.