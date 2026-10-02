The Undertaker Announces AAA Heroes Inmortales Date

One of AAA’s signature annual events is officially returning later this month.

Lucha Libre AAA and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker have announced that AAA Heroes Inmortales will take place on October 24 in Mexico.

Promotional artwork for the event features several notable names from WWE and AAA, including Dominik Mysterio, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and reigning AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano.

“Some nights are remembered,” the tagline for Heroes Inmortales reads. “Others become immortal.”

A venue and full match card have yet to be announced, with additional details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Heroes Inmortales has traditionally been one of the major events on AAA’s annual calendar and serves as a tribute to the promotion’s late founder, Antonio Peña.

Last year’s edition of Heroes Inmortales was headlined by Dominik Mysterio defending the AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee.