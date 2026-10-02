WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/2/26)

The road to WWE Money In The Bank continues tonight with a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown takes place live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, beginning at 8/7c on USA Network in North America and Netflix internationally.

Two Money In The Bank qualifying matches are scheduled for tonight’s show.

On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano will collide in a Triple Threat Match with the final spot in the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match on the line.

The women’s division will also feature qualifying action as Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae battle for a place in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Also announced for tonight, Giulia will go one-on-one with Blake Monroe.

WWE SmackDown – October 2, 2026

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Tatum Paxley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on October 10 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.