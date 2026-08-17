Carmelo Hayes And Kelani Jordan Set To Tie The Knot This October

WWE star Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with WBZ News’ David Wade about several topics, including his upcoming wedding to longtime partner and NXT star Kelani Jordan. Hayes also praised Jordan, calling her one of the best in the game right now.

Hayes said, “Yes. Thank you. [It’s in] October, yes. Kelani Jordan, for NXT. She’s fantastic, one of the best in the game right now.”

On Jordan wrestling and planning a wedding at the same time:

“That’s — we need to ask her that. She’s doing so well, I give her props on that. She’s doing so good at that. I’m just giving her the ‘Yeses’ and the ‘Yeses.’”

Hayes and Jordan have been engaged for just over a year, having announced their engagement in early July 2025.

You can check out Hayes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)