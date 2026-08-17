Marie Malenko Confirms New WWE Ring Name

PWMania.com previously reported that Marie Malenko, the daughter of WWE veteran Dean Malenko and granddaughter of the legendary Boris Malenko, was announced as one of the four latest recruits by WWE earlier this year.

Malenko has been performing in dark matches during NXT tapings and live events under the ring name Lacey Simon for some time. Recently, it was revealed by False Finish that she will now be competing under the name “Kenzie.”

Malenko confirmed this change by sharing a post from False Finish on her Instagram stories.

Marie Malenko (formerly Lacey Simon) made her WWE in-ring debut in a dark match against Zena Sterling on May 26th. Most recently, she faced inaugural EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong at an NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida.