John Cena’s “Coyote vs. Acme” Sets Early Screenings Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Early advance screenings for WWE legend John Cena’s new movie, Coyote vs. Acme, are scheduled for Sunday, August 23rd. Tickets for the movie’s early access can be purchased on the AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas websites.

This new live-action/animated hybrid follows the story of Wile E. Coyote, who finally fights back after all the mishaps with his Acme-branded equipment. He is represented by billboard-accident lawyer Kevin Avery, played by Will Forte, as they take on the slick corporate counsel for ACME, Inc., Buddy Crane, portrayed by John Cena.

Originally, Warner Bros. Discovery planned to vault the movie and cancel its release, using it as a tax write-off. However, Ketchup Entertainment later managed to save the movie, acquiring its worldwide rights last year. Ketchup previously released another Looney Tunes-themed movie, The Day the Earth Blew Up, in the past year.

Directed by Dave Green and written by Samy Burch, Coyote vs. Acme also stars Lana Condor and Tone Bell. The film is set to officially open in theaters on Friday, August 28th.