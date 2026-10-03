Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return

Drew McIntyre could be nearing his return to WWE television following an extended absence while working on several acting projects.

McIntyre has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 42, where he lost an Unsanctioned Match to Jacob Fatu. However, there have recently been several indications that the former WWE Champion is getting closer to returning.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, PWInsider.com noted that McIntyre was spotted at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, earlier this week.

McIntyre’s visit was reportedly connected to WWE’s new venture into micro-dramas, also known as verticals. He is involved in the project alongside his former rival Jacob Fatu and Joe Hendry, with filming said to have recently wrapped.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is now expected to return to WWE “soon” as most of his acting commitments have concluded.

A specific date for McIntyre’s return to WWE programming has not yet been revealed.

During his time away from WWE television, McIntyre has been involved in several film projects.

He is set to portray Angus MacLeod in the upcoming “Highlander” reboot, with his character being a relative of Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. The film also features former WWE star Dave Bautista as the villainous Kurgan and Russell Crowe as Ramirez.

McIntyre will also appear alongside Crowe in “The Last Druid,” which centers on a group of peaceful Celtic warriors forced to make a final stand against an invading emperor.

Amid reports that his WWE return is approaching, McIntyre recently took to Twitter/X to showcase his physical transformation. The post featured a side-by-side comparison of his physique from January and October as he works his way back into ring shape.

With the majority of his outside acting commitments now reportedly completed, McIntyre is expected back on WWE programming soon, although exactly when and where he will make his return remains unknown.