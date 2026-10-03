Some Within WWE Had Hoped To Reschedule Worlds Collide

WWE aired its 2026 WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event on YouTube on Wednesday, coinciding with the PAC tribute episode of AEW Dynamite. While the streaming date and time had been announced before PAC’s unfortunate passing, many fans called on WWE to consider rescheduling the event. However, that did not happen; the show began streaming on YouTube an hour before Dynamite started.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, despite hopes within WWE that Worlds Collide would be rescheduled, no such discussions took place among the decision-makers.

The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event was headlined by a six-man tag team match featuring Chicago’s own CM Punk, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who faced Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh from the Judgment Day, along with Omos. The show concluded with an intense face-off between Oba Femi and Omos. According to Meltzer, the event averaged 76,000 viewers worldwide.