Saturday, October 3, 2026
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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/9/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be available internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The episode will begin at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) will defend their titles against “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley. Additionally, “The Best In The World” CM Punk will be making his return.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.

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