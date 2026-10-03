Lola Vice Reveals She Cried After Learning She’d Win The NXT Women’s Title

WWE star Lola Vice appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she talked about several topics, including her reaction to winning the NXT Women’s Championship.

Vice said, “Oh my god. When I originally got told I was winning the title, I just — you know, I am very emotional. So I just went to the bathroom and I cried. I cried because — and I know it’s cringey to cry. But like for me, I’m so passionate about what I do, right? So in NXT, my goal was always that title. I felt like I could do it and my character was worth it. So I always had that goal in mind. And when it finally happened for me — because at one point, I thought, ‘I don’t think this is ever going to happen for me.’ It’s like you start doubting yourself and losing trust in yourself. And then I went to Triple A and I put in the work over there, and they saw my work ethic. And then I was able to beat Jacy Jayne finally, and it was one of the best moments of my career.”

On doubting if she would win the title:

“And that was my thing. At one point I was like, ‘Do I make peace with the fact that maybe I’ll never get this title?’ But I’m like, ‘No, I really want it. I love NXT, I’m a homegrown talent in NXT. Like, I want this title, and I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen for myself.’ I would literally — I’m not kidding you — go to sleep every single night, thinking about Lola Vice sideplates on that title. And I said that in my promo, but that’s something I always envisioned. And I would try to manifest, and manifest. And then I just had to go above and beyond and go to Triple A. But my journey is my journey. It may be different for other people, but it was finally worth it. And that was a pivotal moment in my career too.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.