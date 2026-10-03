Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE), which is scheduled for next weekend.

Tiffany Stratton and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens have qualified for the Women’s and Men’s Money in the Bank matches, respectively. Stratton secured her spot by defeating Tatum Paxley and Candice LeRae, while Owens qualified by beating Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano.

The current lineup for the Men’s Money in the Bank match includes WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Penta, CM Punk, and Kevin Owens. The Women’s Money in the Bank match features Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton.

Previously announced for the event, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against either “The Man” Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day.

Additionally, The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, will defend his title against “The Mega Star” LA Knight. Furthermore, the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, will face “Big” Bronson Reed from The Vision in a singles match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 10th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.