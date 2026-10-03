Sheamus Breaks Silence After Becoming A Free Agent

As reported by PWMania.com, professional wrestling veteran Sheamus has officially become a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract. This development comes after he left the company in July. It has been reported that AEW has shown interest in him, and some roster members are supportive of his potentially joining the company.

Recently, Sheamus took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on his future, posting a couple of pictures of himself in the ring.

Sheamus wrote, “all challengers welcome – s. farrelly 🐺”

Sheamus had been with WWE since 2006 and had his final match for the company on the October 17, 2025, episode of RAW. During that match, he suffered a shoulder injury and did not return to television before exiting the company. Over his career, he became a three-time WWE Champion, a former World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE United States Champion, and a four-time World Tag Team Champion. He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship once.