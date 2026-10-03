David Finlay Explains Why He Chose AEW Over WWE NXT

AEW star David Finlay appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss various topics, including his decision to sign with AEW rather than join WWE NXT.

Finlay said, “Just overall package of obviously pay and schedule. All my friends are in AEW. My brother and dad are in NXT. It would have been cool but it’s like, ‘No, I want to go keep doing what I’m doing, have the freedom to do what I want to do.’ If I can be with my friends, that’s a great bonus. I think I would have struggled with re-humbling myself to the level that they would have wanted me to humble myself to. It’s like, ‘I’ve already been here. I’ve already proven myself.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)