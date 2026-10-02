Seth Rollins Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His WWE Contract

Seth Rollins has revealed that he has three years remaining on his current WWE contract while discussing how a potential career in sports media could factor into his future.

Speaking with Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressed the possibility of eventually taking on a larger role as an NFL analyst.

Rollins made it clear that he isn’t currently planning to walk away from professional wrestling in favor of sports media. Instead, he hopes to continue exploring opportunities outside WWE while remaining an active performer for as long as he believes he can positively contribute.

“Right now, I’ve got three years left on my WWE contract — I’ll be 43 when that’s up. I want to be with WWE as long as I can continue to contribute and feel I’m helping the product, as opposed to taking up space that could be better utilized for younger talent.

When it comes to the sports media side of it, what I will not do is say I’m stopping wrestling and now I’m doing sports media. I want to continue at this game in WWE while also continuing to field offers [in sports media] and see where that goes. Once we get closer to the next contract with WWE, it’ll be like, ‘OK, what does this look like? Is there any interest from an ESPN for a bigger role or something that’s more substantial, something that can provide for me after pro wrestling?’

Right now, I’m very happy where I’m at and that I get to do both.”

Rollins’ comments indicate that he intends to remain with WWE for the foreseeable future, while keeping his options open as he approaches the later stages of his in-ring career.

Rather than viewing wrestling and sports media as an either-or decision, Rollins plans to continue pursuing both before reassessing his options when his current WWE contract approaches its expiration.