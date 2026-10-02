Sheamus, Anthony Bowens And Max Caster Become Free Agents

Three former champions have reportedly entered free agency following the expiration of their contracts.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former AEW World Tag Team Champions Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are now effectively free agents after their contracts were expected to expire on October 1.

Bowens and Caster remain listed on AEW’s official roster page, and sources within the company indicated that there is still a possibility that one or both could remain with AEW.

One AEW source also suggested that the tragic events of recent weeks may have contributed to contract-related discussions moving more slowly than originally anticipated.

Bowens and Caster found considerable success together as The Acclaimed, including a run with the AEW World Tag Team Championship, before eventually going their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Fightful has also confirmed that former WWE Champion Sheamus is effectively a free agent and eligible to sign with any promotion.

Sheamus last wrestled in November 2025, when he suffered an injury that kept him out of action. However, he is believed to be physically capable of returning to the ring at this stage.

The longtime WWE star reportedly decided to part ways with the company earlier this year amid modified contract offers and restructuring.

AEW has been expected to have interest in Sheamus if he became available, and there has reportedly been support within the AEW locker room for potentially bringing him into the company. However, there has been no confirmation that Sheamus has signed or reached an agreement with AEW.

For now, Sheamus, Bowens and Caster are all reportedly free to negotiate with other promotions.