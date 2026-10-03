Report: WWE Sources Believe Keanu Carver May Be Done With The Company

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE NXT star Keanu Carver, whose legal name is Kevin Robertson, has been ordered by a Florida court to stay at least 500 feet away from another NXT talent who filed a petition against him.

The petitioner has accused Carver of stalking, harassment, making repeated unwanted visits, and placing as many as 44 phone calls in a single day. According to the petition, Carver and the petitioner were in a relationship that has since ended.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Carver’s recent absence from NXT television is directly linked to the filed petition. Sources within WWE have indicated that Carver may be finished with the company for good.

Carver has not wrestled on WWE TV since the September 8 episode of NXT, where he teamed with EK Prosper and Cruz Montana to face Tony D’Angelo, Saquon Shugars, and Mason Rook, and lost.