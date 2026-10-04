Blake Monroe Reacts To Successful WWE SmackDown In-Ring Debut

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Blake Monroe faced her bitter rival Giulia in a singles match. In the closing moments of the match, Monroe clipped Giulia’s legs, causing her to fall face-first onto the top of a turnbuckle, essentially knocking her out. Monroe then secured a pinfall victory.

Following her win, Monroe took to her Twitter (X) account to share her thoughts.

Monroe wrote, “Smackdown, you will never be the same again 💋”

Although Monroe secured the victory, tensions escalated between her and Giulia backstage. WWE released a digital clip of Monroe taunting Giulia while the trainers were attending to her. In response, an enraged Giulia delivered a powerful headbutt that knocked Monroe down, providing her with a measure of retribution. For now, it seems that the feud between Giulia and Monroe is intensifying.