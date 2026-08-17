Spoilers: AAA Taping Results From 8/15/2026

AAA recently held its latest television tapings on Saturday night, which will be featured in upcoming episodes of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX. These tapings occurred both before and after that evening’s episode of AAA on FOX in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico.

Below are the complete spoiler results for the upcoming episodes of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX, courtesy of False Finish:

– Mr. Iguana def. Taurus.

– Texano Jr. def. Dinámico.

– La Hiedra def. Lady Shani and Adelicious.

– Los Americanos (Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) def. LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) and Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown and Murder Clown).

– Penta def. Bronco Nima to avoid having to join Perros del Mal. After the match, the group attacked Penta but Dragon Lee and Rey Fénix made the save, standing tall with Penta after a brawl.

– It was announced that Damian Priest was unable to attend the tapings. As such, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio changed the AAA Latin American Championship Qualifying Match to just be Omos vs. Galeno del Mal.

– Omos vs. Galeno del Mal in a AAA Latin American Qualifying Match ended in a no contest. AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio got involved and after the match was thrown out. Omos then attacked Mysterio which resulted in his being suspended. Omos then continued his attack and El Grande Americano made the save.

– In what was likely a dark segment, El Grande Americano called Pimpinela Escarlata down to the ring and did a tribute. Pimpinela is from Torreón and got a big pop from the crowd.