Bully Ray Makes Case For Spike Dudley To Join WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio.

During his appearance, he discussed several topics, including his belief that his former stablemate, Spike Dudley, deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the Dudley Boys.

Ray said, “I believe Spike should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. If there’s any one person who has gotten more talent over with individual moments in time, it’s Spike. I mean, think about it: Bam Bam Bigelow throwing him into the crowd at the ECW Arena and the ECW fans surfing Spike, right? Brock Lesnar’s debut is powerbombing Spike Dudley. The Undertaker’s chokeslam over the top rope to the floor – Spike.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)