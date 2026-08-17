WWE Legend Slick Recovering In ICU After Heart Attack And Open-Heart Surgery

Legendary WWE manager Slick is currently in recovery after undergoing open heart surgery following a heart attack, as announced by Book Pro Wrestlers’ Steve Stasiak on his Twitter (X) account.

Stasiak wrote, “The ‘Doctor of Style’ Slick is reportedly recovering in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and undergoing open-heart surgery.

Only hours ago, we were celebrating the anniversary of Slick’s WWF debut and reflecting on everything he has brought to professional wrestling. We could not have imagined that before the day was over, we would be asking everyone to pray for the man behind the character, Kenneth Johnson.

The encouraging news is that Slick reached the hospital in time, made it through surgery and is said to be on the mend. His recovery is moving slowly, but right now, recovery is all that matters.

The update was shared by Andrew Anderson, who said the information came from Mary Alice Gray, the wife of One Man Gang, after she spoke directly with Slick.

Please keep Slick, his family and the medical team caring for him in your prayers.

Get well, Slick. The wrestling world is pulling for you.”

Slick is best known for his work in WWE (previously WWF) from 1986 to 1993. During that time, he served as a manager for several notable wrestlers, including Nikolai Volkoff, The Iron Sheik, The Bolsheviks, Rick Martel, Power and Glory, and most famously, the “Twin Towers,” Akeem and The Big Boss Man.