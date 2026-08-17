WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (8/17/2026): Buffalo, NY.

The road to WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event and WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 17 show:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

* Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns

* Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship

* World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal

* World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.