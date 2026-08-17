Monday, August 17, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (8/17/2026): Buffalo, NY.

By
Matt Boone
-

The road to WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event and WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 17 show:

    * Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca
    * Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns
    * Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship
    * World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal
    * World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

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