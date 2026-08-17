Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Brock Lesnar’s WWE Legacy, CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com, is back with another packed episode — and this week, the crew takes a special look back at the incredible career of Brock Lesnar.

Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent revisit Lesnar’s remarkable run and discuss where “The Beast” ultimately stands in WWE history.

The guys look back at:

Brock Lesnar’s greatest matches throughout his WWE career

The opponents and rivalries that helped define his legacy

His biggest moments and accomplishments

Where Lesnar ranks among the all-time greats in WWE history

The conversation doesn’t stop there, as the crew turns its attention to what’s happening in wrestling right now.

They look ahead to the highly anticipated CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens showdown, discuss SmackDown’s recent hot streak, and break down the latest developments from AEW.

From looking back at the career of one of WWE’s most dominant stars to discussing where the wrestling world is heading next, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into on this week’s show.