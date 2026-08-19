Ricochet Takes Shot At WWE After Paul Heyman’s “Shareholders” Promo On RAW

AEW star Ricochet has taken aim at WWE following comments made by Paul Heyman during the August 17, 2026 edition of RAW.

The exchange began after Bron Breakker attempted to confront Oba Femi on Monday’s show. Heyman intervened and prevented Breakker from starting a fight before proposing that the two settle their differences in a match at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

While trying to reason with Breakker, Heyman emphasized WWE’s position as a publicly traded company and the responsibilities that come with operating at that level. “This is a publicly traded company. This is the biggest promotion on the face of the planet. We don’t just answer to the people live and to people at home. We answer to shareholders.”

Heyman’s remarks caught the attention of Ricochet, who responded on Twitter/X by contrasting the statement with how he views AEW’s priorities. “We’re the Greatest Wrestling company in the world. So no we don’t answer to ‘Share Holders’ we answer to OUR fans. Because they’re the ones who deserve it. ”

Ricochet’s response quickly generated discussion among wrestling fans on social media, with the former WWE star subsequently engaging with several users who criticized his comments.

One fan suggested that Ricochet would eventually “come crawling back” to WWE. The AEW star fired back with a blunt response. “You just keep following like a good little mark ass.”

Ricochet’s comments add another layer to the ongoing tribalism between sections of the WWE and AEW fanbases, with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion making it clear where his allegiance currently lies.

The exchange also comes as Breakker and Femi’s issues continue to escalate on WWE television. Heyman’s intervention on RAW prevented an immediate confrontation, instead setting the stage for the two powerhouses to potentially settle matters in the ring at Sunday Night’s Main Event.