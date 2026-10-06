Update On Brie Bella’s Shoulder Injury And WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed various topics, including her recovery status from a shoulder injury.

Bella said, “Just got a CT scan. They sent it to WWE. I’m feeling strong. I’m still not cleared to do any of the exercises I would like to do, and I will admit there are times where I will go to shut a window and I get really bad spasms or sharp pains. I’m still really cautious about picking up things that are heavier than five pounds. I’m very smart with that. As of right now, I’m still in physical therapy three days a week doing basic exercises but really trying to strengthen the muscles around the scapula.

On her in-ring return:

“I still think my days to be in the ring are still far, unfortunately. I’m not the type of girl to rush things.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.