Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this weekend.

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against “The Man” Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day.

Previously announced for the event is the Men’s Money in the Bank Match, featuring WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Penta, CM Punk, and Kevin Owens. The Women’s Money in the Bank Match will include Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton.

Additionally, The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, will defend his title against “The Mega Star” LA Knight. Furthermore, the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, will face “Big” Bronson Reed from The Vision in a singles match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 10th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.