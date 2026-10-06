Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable will defend his title against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix. Additionally, The Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, will face the team of 946, which includes Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

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