Tony Khan Wanted AEW Dynamite To Focus Entirely On PAC

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan wanted the September 30th episode of Dynamite to focus entirely on PAC (real name Benjamin Satterley) following his tragic death.

Meltzer noted that many of AEW’s original plans for Dynamite were altered as a result. This meant there would be no promotion for AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view or for Collision, and no storyline angles for either show.

Meltzer also mentioned that “pretty much” everything in the tribute episode was redone and was “not planned to be on the show.”

All promotion for Collision, which aired the Saturday prior, and for Grand Slam in France later that evening was arranged only after last Wednesday’s show, forcing AEW to essentially speed up their promotional efforts.