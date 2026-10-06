Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, October 10th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Updated betting odds have been released for four key matches, which include the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match, and a significant singles match. Bron Breakker is favored to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Penta, Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez is favored to win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match over Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne, and Lola Vice.

In the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match, Roman Reigns is heavily favored to defeat LA Knight and retain his title, while Oba Femi is favored to win against Bronson Reed in the singles match.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker -110 vs. Penta +140 vs. “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens +275 vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk +500 vs. WWE United States Champion Trick Williams +700 vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans +2000

Odds indicate a 52.4% probability of Breakker winning the briefcase.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez -150 vs. The Irresistible Forces’ “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend +125 vs. Tiffany Stratton +300 vs. Sol Ruca +850 vs. Fatal Influence’s WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne +1200 vs. Lola Vice +1200

Odds indicate a 60% probability of Perez winning the briefcase.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

The Bloodline’s “The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -1500 vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight +600

Odds indicate a 93.8% probability of Reigns retaining his belt.

Singles Match

2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -500 vs. The Vision’s “Big” Bronson Reed +300

Odds indicate an 83.3% probability of Femi winning the match.