Dawn Marie Reveals Why She’s Joining OnlyFans After Nearly 10 Years As A Nurse

Former WWE star Dawn Marie has officially launched an OnlyFans account, explaining that the decision is about preparing for her future while embracing who she is today rather than attempting to recreate her wrestling-era image.

During an interview with Fox News, the 55-year-old made it clear that subscribers should not expect nude content. Instead, Marie described her plans for the page as fun and flirtatious while remaining authentic to her current stage of life. “It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be flirty. We’re not doing nudes, which I made that very clear. Just gonna be Dawn Marie. I’ve been a nurse now for almost 10 years, and so, you know, my wrestling has been in my rearview mirror for a very, very long time. I had neck surgery many years ago.”

Marie has spent nearly a decade working as a nurse since moving on from professional wrestling. However, she explained that the physical demands of nursing have become increasingly difficult due to her previous neck issues. “So being a nurse, it’s very taxing on your body. I’m a woman in my 50s. My whole neck is metal. My 3, 4, 5 is a metal cage. I have 2 prosthetic discs and 2 fusions. Okay, so being on the nursing floor has been getting harder and harder for me. It’s not that I’m broke, I mean, hell, I make more money as a nurse than I ever did in wrestling. You know, back then we didn’t make any money. It’s just that I’m preparing for my future. I don’t know how much longer I can continue to nurse at the rate I would need to nurse at. You know, I’m a single mom. I have my one son’s in college. My daughter’s going into college next year.”

Marie stressed that launching the account is not the result of financial hardship. Instead, she views it as an opportunity to create an additional source of income as she considers how long she will physically be able to maintain her current nursing workload.

The former WWE Diva also addressed her approach to the content itself, emphasizing that she has no interest in trying to present herself as the same person fans saw on wrestling television two decades ago. “I’m not trying to be the Dawn Marie of 20 years ago. I’m trying to be Dawn Marie that’s 55—and embracing it and enjoying being who I am and what I am now. I think women are beautiful at every age. People have said stuff, but honestly, it—this isn’t about the big money grab for me. I mean, if that’s what it was doing, I’d be showing everything, right? So, you know, this is just really preparing a little extra something for my future, just in case.”

Marie became widely known to wrestling fans through her time in ECW before joining WWE in 2002. She remained with WWE until 2005 and has largely moved away from the wrestling spotlight in the years since.

With her new venture, Marie says the goal is not to recapture her past but to embrace where she is today while putting additional financial safeguards in place for herself and her family.