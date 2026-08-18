Adam Copeland Says WWE Became “Overproduced, Overrehearsed, Over-Everything”

Adam Copeland has opened up about one of the biggest differences he has experienced between AEW and WWE, pointing to the creative freedom he has enjoyed since making the move to Tony Khan’s promotion.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former Edge reflected on the flexibility AEW gives performers to experiment with ideas and compared that environment to his experiences during WWE’s Attitude Era.

According to Copeland, AEW’s approach allows talent greater freedom to explore creatively rather than having every aspect of their performance mapped out in advance.

“What’s amazing about AEW too is just the freedom to explore, and try things. And it’s much more like the Attitude Era in that regard. Because a lot of times when we were out there during the Attitude Era, it’s like, there might be a plan, but there might not be too. Or you might be figuring that out as you go.”

Copeland then contrasted that environment with the latter stages of his WWE career, describing his experience there as increasingly structured and heavily produced.

“My experience by the end with WWE was overproduced, overrehearsed, over-everything, and they kept handcuffs on you to where you couldn’t really explore too much. That’s not the case with AEW, and that, again, is fun.”

Copeland’s comments highlight what he sees as a significant philosophical difference between the two working environments. Rather than criticizing structure itself, his remarks focused on the ability to experiment, react in the moment and discover ideas as they develop.

That freedom is something Copeland was familiar with during one of the most important periods of his WWE career. The Attitude Era helped establish Edge as a rising star, with Copeland eventually becoming one of the company’s most decorated performers in the years that followed.

After more than two decades of history with WWE, Copeland departed the company in 2023 and made his AEW debut at WrestleDream that October. Since then, he has repeatedly spoken about embracing the opportunity to work with different opponents and explore a new chapter of his career.

For Copeland, that creative flexibility appears to be one of the biggest reasons his AEW run has provided a different experience from the final years of his time in WWE.