Je’Von Evans Reveals What Really Happened When WWE Stopped His RAW Match

Je’Von Evans has opened up about the apparent injury that led WWE officials to stop his match against El Grande Americano during the January 19, 2026 episode of RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The match was brought to an unexpected end during a commercial break after Evans experienced issues following a collision with Americano. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Evans explained that the two competitors had butted heads shortly before RAW went to break, leaving him briefly “seeing stars.”

Despite feeling stunned, Evans initially attempted to continue and attributed that mentality to his experience on the independent wrestling scene.

“So basically, I think before we went to commercial, me and Americano butt heads, and for a couple seconds I was like seeing stars or whatever. But I’m from the indie scene. You get hurt, you keep going unless you can’t go no more. So we butt heads, and I was kind of stunned for a little minute. But then I continued, and then we went to break, and so I went to the ref. I’m like, ‘Hey, look, I’m seeing stars, but I’m good.’ He’s like, ‘What?’ And then I’m like, ‘I was seeing stars, but I’m okay.’

Evans said he told the referee that he felt capable of continuing and initially resisted the suggestion that WWE’s medical team needed to become involved.

“He said, ‘Do we need to call medical?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, we don’t. I just got here, dude. I’m okay.’ Then he’s like, ‘No, we gotta call medical because it’s a head injury.’

Once Evans disclosed that he had been seeing stars following the head-to-head collision, WWE’s medical protocol ultimately took precedence over his desire to finish the match. “So we got medical, and then they were asking me questions, and I was like, I promise, I’m okay. But because we hit heads and because I was seeing stars, they had to call it.”

Evans’ account makes clear that the stoppage was not his decision and that he believed he could continue competing. However, once officials became aware of the potential head injury, the match was halted as a precaution.

The incident occurred during a significant period for Evans as he continued establishing himself on WWE’s main roster. His comments also highlight the difference between the mentality he developed working on the independent scene and the medical protocols in place within WWE, where potential head injuries can result in a match being stopped regardless of a wrestler’s willingness to continue.