Jim Johnston Believes Triple H Is The Reason WWE Hasn’t Asked Him To Return

Legendary former WWE music composer Jim Johnston believes the chances of Paul “Triple H” Levesque bringing him back to create new entrance themes for the company are virtually nonexistent.

During an appearance on the All Access Entertainment podcast, Johnston reflected on his relationship with Triple H and offered his perspective on why he has not been approached to work with WWE again.

Johnston suggested that when Triple H began transitioning from an in-ring performer into a prominent behind-the-scenes role, Levesque viewed him as someone closely associated with Vince McMahon’s era of the company.

“I think Hunter [Triple H] wants to maintain and think that Motorhead wrote those songs. I don’t think he’s a very big fan. I think, when he was coming out of wrestling into more of a behind-the-scenes role, he clearly wanted his own guys and he perceived me as Vince [McMahon]’s guy. I think that’s why I’m not being asked to write themes anymore. I’d be happy to do it [write more themes] but you have to be asked, I think that the chances that Hunter’s going to ask are close to zero, that the WWE music group is going to call me up, I think, is zero. And that the guy who’s currently doing the themes for WWE, I think, is zero.”

Johnston made it clear that he would be willing to compose entrance music for WWE again if the opportunity arose. However, based on his assessment of the company’s current structure and his relationship with Triple H, he does not expect that call to come.

Johnston’s comments regarding Motörhead are particularly notable given his role in creating music associated with Triple H. While Motörhead famously performed themes including “The Game” and “King of Kings,” Johnston was responsible for writing and producing a vast catalogue of WWE entrance music during his lengthy tenure with the company.

For decades, Johnston’s work helped define the presentation of some of WWE’s biggest stars and remains closely associated with numerous iconic moments in company history.

His run with WWE came to an end in 2017 after more than three decades with the promotion. Although Johnston remains open to creating wrestling themes again, he believes WWE’s current creative structure makes a reunion highly unlikely.