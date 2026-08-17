WWE Raw Results – August 17, 2026

WWE is back tonight.

The August 10 episode of WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. We then hear the sounds of the Eminem theme for WWE Raw as we shoot live inside KeyBank Center where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see the usual show-opening ‘Superstar arrivals.’

Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan & Becky Lynch Kicks Things Off

We see footage of the interaction between Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan from last week’s show. “La Primera’s” theme then hits and out she comes to kick off this week’s show. She settles in the ring on the microphone and says she doesn’t like to talk. She calls out Morgan.

Liv’s music hits and out she comes with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Liv says she has a lot on her mind. The first is that Becky likes to claim that her having the title negates the hard work of all of the women that held it before her. Liv says she doesn’t care.

She says she doesn’t care about the women that came before her or the women that will be there after her because she is not a Champion for them. She says she is a Champion for herself. She says Stephanie thinks that she is scared of her, she says she beat her at WrestleMania.

And she beat her so badly that she spent the last three months at home watching her. Liv says that all that matters is that she is Champion and as long as she is there, Stephanie and Becky won’t be. She says the girl that they tried to berate is now on her way to becoming the longest reigning Women’s Champion of all time.

Stephanie tells her if she is not scared, why is she over there. She tells her to get in the ring. Liv, Raquel and Roxanne get on the ring apron. Liv says she is going to regret this and they get in the ring. Stephanie hits Liv with a right hand but Roxanne and Raquel hit Stephanie with right hands.

Stephanie pushes Raquel away and throws Roxanne to the outside of the ring. Raquel runs towards Stephanie but she throws her to the outside. Liv and Stephanie with right hands and Stephanie with a super kick. Raquel and Roxanne hit Stephanie and they hold her. Becky’s music hits and out comes Becky Lynch to the ring.

She drags Liv to the outside and throws her into the barricade. Roxanne to the outside and Becky hits her with a right hand. She throws Roxanne into the barricade. Raquel. throws Becky into the ring and Becky gets in Stephanie’s face. Raquel gets in the ring and Stephanie throws her to the outside of the ring.

Becky and Stephanie are face to face. Becky is about to leave the ring but Stephanie grabs her. Liv drags Becky to the outside and she throws her into the ring post. Stephanie gets on the ring apron and lands a cross body onto Liv. Raquel with a big boot onto Stephanie and she throws her into the ring. Liv with the Code Breaker onto Stephanie and Roxanne with the Pop Rox.

Backstage

We cut backstage and we see The Usos. Jey says he is coming back home and out comes Solo Sikoa. The Usos are happy and Solo looks annoyed. They begin to walk and they see LA Knight. Jey tells LA Knight he knows the play and The Usos walk away. They tell Solo that Roman Reigns is waiting for them and they walk away. We head to a break.

Je’Von Evans vs JD McDonagh

When the show returns, we gear up for our opening contest, which features Judgment Day member JD McDonagh going one-on-one against Je’Von Evans. The bell rings and we are under way. Evans with right hands and a leg scissor take down. JD falls to the outside of the ring.

Evans runs to the ropes and with the referee distracted, Dominik Mysterio trips him up. JD gets in the ring and he hits Evans with right hands. JD goes for a splash but Evans gets his knees up. Evans runs towards JD but Dominik drags JD to the outside of the ring. Evans to the outside and he clotheslines JD over the barricade and into the time keeper’s area.

Evans with a splash over the barricade and onto JD on the outside of the ring. He throws JD back into the ring. Evans goes for a springboard off the top rope but JD moves out of the way. JD trips Evans and he slams him leg first into the ring post. We head to a mid-match break.

Back from commercial, Evans with a spinning kick and Evans is holding his left leg. Evans with a right hand and he gets on the ring apron. Evans with a springboard clothesline. He goes for the cover but JD kicks out. Evans goes for the OG Cutter but JD moves out of the way.

JD with a headbutt and a brain-buster. He goes for the cover but Evans kicks out. JD climbs the top rope but Evans with a right hand. Evans climbs the top rope. JD trips Evans and he goes for a moon sault, Evans moves out of the way. JD lands on his feet and Evans with the OG Cutter. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

Big Cass Strikes Again

After the match, Big Cass strikes again, absolutely manhandling Evans. He drags him around the floor at ringside by his hair and Donkey Kong’s him down with authority multiple times as Michael Cole loses his mind on commentary.

No. 1 Contender Tournament

Rey Fenix vs El Fiscal

A pre-match video airs with Rey Fenix and El Fiscal both cutting promos ahead of their battle in the ongoing tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. As noted, the winner of this tourney earns a title tilt with “The OTC” at WWE Raw in Mexico City.

After their respective ring entrances, the bell rings and we are underway. El Fiscal to the ropes but Rey with a drop kick. Rey runs towards El Fiscal but El Fiscal with a kick. He climbs the top rope and lands a splash. He goes for the cover but Rey kicks out. El Fiscal throws Rey to the ropes but Rey with a cutter.

He goes for the cover but El Fiscal kicks out. El Fiscal rolls onto the ring apron and Rey climbs the top rope. He lands a kick onto El Fiscal and El Fiscal falls to the outside. Rey with a cross body off the top rope onto El Fiscal on the outside of the ring.

El Fiscal with a clothesline. He goes for the cover but Rey kicks out. El Fiscal runs towards Rey but Rey with a kick to the face. Rey on the ring apron and he hits El Fiscal with right hands. Rey climbs the top rope and he lands a spring board moon sault.

He goes for the cover but El Fiscal kicks out. Rey runs towards El Fiscal but El Fiscal grabs him. He lifts Rey up but Rey reverses it. Rey goes for the cover but El Fiscal kicks out. He places El Fiscal on the top rope. Rey with the Mexican Muscle Buster. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner and ADVANCING: Rey Fenix

Backstage

We cut to the back and Cathy Kelley is with Stephanie Vaquer. Cathy mentions that Stephanie will face Roxanne Perez next week. Stephanie says it’s personal with Roxanne and in comes Becky Lynch. Stephanie says she didn’t need her help.

Becky says as long as she is next to the problem, she is her biggest problem. A video of Lyra Valkyria airs and she talks about how she will get her Intercontinental title back. We head to another break on that note.

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

When the show returns, we head to the ring for our next match of the evening. After the respective ring walks, the bell rings and we are underway. Lyra with a head lock but Sol reverses it. Lyra with a head scissor but Sol gets out of it.

Sol with a drop kick and Lyra rolls to the outside of the ring. Sol gets on the ring apron and she hits Lyra with a running kick to the face. Sol on the second rope and she lands a moon sault. She throws Lyra back into the ring and follows in.

Sol to the ropes and she goes for a springboard but Lyra kicks the ropes. Lyra with right hands. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Lyra climbs the top rope and jumps but Sol with a knee to the face.

Sol with a release German suplex. Sol climbs the second rope and she lands a drop kick. Sol with a running knee to the face. She goes for the cover but Lyra kicks out. Sol with a release German suplex and Lyra rolls to the outside of the ring. Sol goes for a splash but Lyra gets on the ring apron and lands a neck breaker onto the ropes.

Lyra climbs the top rope and she lands a scissor kick. She goes for the cover but Sol kicks out. Lyra lifts Sol up and goes for Night Wing but Sol lands on her feet and Sol with a DDT. Sol to the ropes and she lands the Sol Snatcher for the victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Backstage

Now we head backstage, where we see Jacob Fatu is with The Usos. Jey asks Fatu why he looks sad and they did something that Fatu couldn’t do. And tonight, Solo will join Roman. Jey asks Jacob who the punk ass is now and he walks away. We head to another break.

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker Announced

When the show returns, Cathy Kelley is with The Vision. Logan tells her that last week was all about showing that they run this place and anybody that wants to step up will get put down. Maxxine is talking to Theory and she says that he beat up both Otis and Tozawa.

Theory says Oba Femi took a cheap shot against him last week but that won’t go unnoticed. Theory says he and Bron are Tag Team Champions. Bron says anything he has to say to Oba Femi, he will say it to his face. Bron walks away and his music hits.

Bron walks down to the ring and he tells Oba Femi if he wants to be the future of the place, to come take it from him right now. Paul Heyman comes out and he introduces himself. He says he was an advocate, he is an oracle and he is a wise man.

He knows things that are wise to do and things that are unwise to do. He says it is very wise for them to think about the question that is on everyone’s mind and that is who is the future. Bron asks Heyman to tell him who he thinks is the future.

Oba Femi’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. He tells Bron that he is asking stupid questions but he already knows who the future is. Oba Femi says Bron knows it, he knows it, the fans know it and Brock Lesnar knows who the future is.

He says the future is Oba Femi and if you have a problem with the answer, you can take it up with him any day, any time. Bron tells him right here, right know. Heyman tells BRon that if he takes one step towards Oba Femi, he takes a permanent step away from him.

Heyman says this is a publicly traded company, this is the biggest promotion on the face of the planet. He says they don’t just answer to the people live and at home, they answer to share holders. Heyman says when two main eventers are standing in the ring, you don’t do an impromptu match to decide who the future is.

The future is someone who understands box office, someone who understands main event, understands that they promote the match to be the biggest match it can already be. He says he already spoke to Adam Pearce and on Sunday Night’s Main Event, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bron’s home town, it will be Oba Femi against Bron Breakker and they will know who the future is. Bron shakes Heyman’s hand and Bron leaves the ring. Heyman shakes Oba Femi’s hand and leaves the ring. Bron looks at Heyman and Heyman leaves.

No. 1 Contender Tournament

Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Back to the ring we go for our second tourney tilt of the night. The bell rings and we are under way. Dragon Lee with a head lock but Wagner gets out of it. Dragon Lee to the ropes but Wagner with a shoulder tackle. Wagner to the ropes but Dragon Lee with a hurricanrana.

Wagner with a chop to the chest but Dragon Lee with a chop to the chest. Dragon Lee grabs Wagner but Wagner with a knee to the face. Wagner with a death valley driver. He goes for the cover but Dragon Lee kicks out. Wagner with a tilt a whirl back breaker and he clotheslines Dragon Lee to the outside of the ring.

Wagner gets on the ring apron and he lands a senton. He throws Dragon Lee back into the ring. Wagner runs towards Dragon Lee but Dragon Lee trips him up and he kicks him in the face. Dragon Lee runs towards Wagner but Wagner with a super kick. He goes for the cover but Dragon Lee kicks out. We head to a break.

When the show returns, Dragon Lee with a release German suplex onto Wagner. Dragon Lee with a tornado DDT and Wagner rolls to the outside of the ring. Dragon Lee with a senton over the top rope and onto Wagner. Dragon Lee throws Wagner back into the ring.

Dragon Lee climbs the top rope and he jumps, Wagner moves out of the way, Dragon Lee lands on his feet and Wagner with a chop to the chest. Wagner with a kick to the face and he goes for the cover but Dragon Lee kicks out. Wagner climbs the top rope but Dragon Lee trips him up into a tree of woe.

Dragon Lee climbs the top rope and he lands onto Wagner. He goes for the cover but Wagner kicks out. Wagner on the ring apron and Dragon Lee jumps but Wagner throws him back into the ring. Wagner climbs the top rope and he lands a frog splash.

He goes for the cover but Dragon Lee kicks out. Dragon Lee on the ring apron and he kicks Wagner in the face. Dragon Lee climbs the top rope but Wagner with a kick. Wagner climbs the top rope and he lands a superplex. He lifts Dragon Lee but Dragon Lee with the Operation Dragon. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner and ADVANCING: Dragon Lee

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Back to the ring we go, this time with WWE Intercontinental gold on the line, as reigning title-holder Chad Gable defends against WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio. The two make their respective ring walks, the bell sounds and we are officially off-and-running with this one.

Gable with a chop to the chest and he throws Rey to the ropes but Rey with a head scissor take down. Rey with right hands but Chad throws Rey into the turnbuckle. Chad with a chop to the chest. Chad with a release German suplex. Rey on the ring apron and Chad with a right hand.

Gable with a right hand and Rey falls onto the ring apron. Chad runs towards Rey but Rey kicks him into the ring post. Chad at ring side and Rey with a running hurricanrana. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. We see Rey with a spring board moon sault onto Chad on the outside of the ring. Rey throws Chad back into the ring. Rey gets on the second rope and he lands a tornado DDT. He goes for the cover but Chad kicks out.

Rey to the ropes but Chad lifts him up and lands a cliffhanger DDT. Chad climbs the top rope and he lands a headbutt. Chad goes for the cover but Rey kicks out. Chad lifts Rey up but Rey lands on his feet and he is holding his right leg. Chad goes for the Angle slam but Rey lands on his feet and he trips Chad up onto the second rope.

He goes for the 619 but Chad throws him onto the ring apron. Rey with a right hand. He climbs the top rope and lands a senton. Rey with a spring board DDT and he goes for the cover but Chad kicks out. Rey grabs Chad but Chad with an Angle slam. He goes for the cover but Rey kicks out.

Gable climbs the second rope but Rey with a right hand. Rey climbs the second rope but Chad with an Angle slam. He goes for the cover but Rey kicks out. Chad goes for the Ankle Lock but Rey reverses it and Chad falls onto the second rope. Rey goes for the 619 but Chad gets him and goes for the Ankle Lock.

Mysterio throws him into the turnbuckle. Rey with the 619 and Rey with a drop kick. Chad onto the second rope. Rey with a 619 and Rey climbs the top rope. He goes for a splash but Chad gets his knees up. Chad gets him in the Ankle Lock and Rey reverses it into a cover but Gable reverses it for the victory to retain. Show of respect after.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Chad Gable

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Delivers Solo Sikoa To Roman Reigns

It’s main event (segment) time!

Will Solo Sikoa acknowledge Roman Reigns as “The Tribal Chief” and join his brothers in The Bloodline? It’s time to find out, as ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso “delivers” Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns next. First, we see Jacob Fatu. A black SUV arrives and out comes Roman Reigns. He and Fatu begin to walk. Roman’s music hits and out he comes.

On that note, the show heads to a quick pre-segment commercial break. When the show returns, we see Reigns and Jacob Fatu are in the ring. Roman tells the fans to acknowledge him. He says there is a receipt that he has to collect and he asks for them to bring him Solo.

Out come The Usos dancing and Solo is walking disappointed in front of them. They get in the ring and Roman tells the sight of Solo pisses him off. He says he said this before, he’s a blessed man, he has everything that you can ever imagine.

But some say he is petty, some don’t understand how he can hold receipts for so long but how can he not with Solo. He says almost three years ago now, the premier of Netflix, Tribal Combat where he beat him. He says maybe Solo forgot but they put something together to remind him.

A video of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa airs. We see Solo losing against Roman Reigns and Solo saying that Roman can kiss his ass. Roman asks Solo why he thinks it’s funny. Roman says Solo has a John Mayer on and a chain. He takes Solo’s sunglasses off and breaks them.

Roman asks Solo why he is even looking at him eye to eye, why isn’t he on his knees begging him right now. Fatu hits Solo with a super kick and the Tongan Death Grip. Roman tells him enough. Roman says that The Usos called the play, they executed the play, they levelled up.

He says that he is the Tribal Chief and they are his captains. If you disrespect The Usos, you disrespect him. Roman grabs two black ula fala’s and he places them around their necks. LA Knight’s music hits and out he comes. He gets on the ring apron and Jimmy runs towards LA Knight but he lowers the top rope.

Jey grabs LA Knight but LA Knight throws him to the outside of the ring. LA Knight gets in the ring but Fatu hits him from behind. Roman tells him to stop. Roman hits LA Knight with the Superman Punch. The Usos hold LA Knight and Roman grabs Solo. He tells Solo that they are his family, he has to make some tough decisions now.

Roman tells Solo to send LA Knight home. Solo grabs LA Knight and says he is sorry. Solo hits Roman with the Samoan Spike. Jimmy asks Solo what he is doing. Solo points his finger at The Usos. Jey runs towards Solo but Solo throws him to the outside of the ring. LA Knight hits Jimmy with the BFT.

Solo throws Jey into the barricade and he hits Jey with the Samoan Spike. LA Knight and Fatu are in the ring. Roman goes for the Superman Punch onto LA Knight but LA Knight hits him with the BFT. Solo gets in the ring and he looks at LA Knight. Solo and LA Knight leave the ring. LA Knight’s music hits and the show ends. Thanks for joining us!