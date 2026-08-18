Update On How WWE Officials See Carmelo Hayes

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a question was raised about how WWE star Carmelo Hayes is perceived by people behind the scenes within the company.

It was noted that there have been no negative reports regarding Hayes from those within WWE. He is consistently described as dependable and professional, with considerable potential. It is well known that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had a high regard for him during his time in NXT, although this does not necessarily indicate that he holds a similar favor with Triple H and the creative team on the main roster.

Hayes held the WWE United States Championship for 98 days before losing the title to Sami Zayn in March. He challenged Baron Corbin for the United States Championship on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown but was unable to reclaim the title.