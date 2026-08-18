Mustafa Ali Calls Out Dustin Rhodes Over Controversial Social Media Post

TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali has responded to Dustin Rhodes after the AEW veteran apologized for interacting with a controversial social media post containing anti-Islam messaging.

The situation began when Rhodes reacted with a heart and rock-on emoji to a post featuring a woman holding a firearm while wearing a shirt displaying a women’s restroom symbol and the words “Come And Take It.” The accompanying caption read, “Hey ISLAM, come at take it. I dare ya.”

Ali subsequently addressed Rhodes directly, expressing disappointment while making clear that he has considerable respect for Dustin and his family. “I respect you and your family immensely. You showing support to something like this is really disappointing.”

Rhodes responded by explaining that he had reacted to the image because of the firearm and had not read the accompanying caption. “Sorry, didn’t read the caption. Just liked the firearm. My apologies.”

Rhodes later issued a more detailed apology, stressing that his reaction was not intended as an endorsement of the message contained in the post. ”My apologies for liking a firearm pic. Did not not read the caption and that is my bad. I by no means, and you all know, I am not a racist person. We all bleed red. Truthfully liked the firearm in picture, nothing more. I sincerely apologize.”

Following the reaction to the situation, Rhodes also suggested that he was considering leaving the social media platform. “Think I’m gonna quit this app. No matter how many people i help, or how many i inspire, there is always so many trying to break you down. Tired.”

Ali then acknowledged Rhodes’ apology while urging him to be cautious when interacting with posts containing rhetoric directed at particular groups. “I appreciate the apology, please be careful about anti-whatever rhetoric posts. Normalizing it is dangerous for all of us. Be well, Dustin.”

The exchange ended on a conciliatory note, with Ali accepting the apology while emphasizing his concern about the potential impact of normalizing rhetoric targeting groups of people.