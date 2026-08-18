Chad Gable Issues Statement After WWE RAW Match With Rey Mysterio

Chad Gable had high praise for Rey Mysterio following their Intercontinental Championship match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

As seen during the August 17, 2026 edition of RAW, Gable successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against the legendary Mysterio. Following the match, Gable took to Instagram to reflect on sharing the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer and paid tribute to both his ability as a performer and his character behind the scenes.

Gable described defending his championship against Mysterio as an honor. “Last night I had the honor of defending the Intercontinental Championship against one of the greatest Professional Wrestlers of all time.”

The reigning champion went on to praise Mysterio for continuing to perform at such a high level at this stage of his career, while noting that his humility despite everything he has accomplished impressed him even more. “But what’s more astonishing to me than Rey’s continued ability to perform at the level he did last night at this point in his career — is the fact that a guy with his list of accomplishments in this business can be as genuinely humble, gracious, and grounded as he is. Rey Mysterio is truly a human being like no other I’ve ever met. All class.”

Gable also reflected on what the match meant to him personally, describing the encounter as an example of everything he loves about professional wrestling. “Our encounter was, and is, everything I love about Pro Wrestling. I felt alive.”

He concluded his message with a simple expression of gratitude toward Mysterio. “Thank you, Rey.”

The victory allowed Gable to continue his reign as Intercontinental Champion while adding a successful defense against one of the most accomplished performers in WWE history.

For Gable, however, his post-match comments made it clear that the significance of the night extended beyond retaining the championship. His message centered on the opportunity to compete against Mysterio and the respect he has for the veteran both inside and outside the ring.